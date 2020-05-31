“Healthcare Heroes Truck” comes to NCMH

NEWBERRY — The “Healthcare Heroes Truck” recently made a stop at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital to thank Newberry County healthcare workers for their brave commitment to patients and communities in the face of COVID-19.

The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) deployed the “Heroes Truck” to visit hospitals across South Carolina, sharing messages of appreciation for healthcare workers.

“This was an opportunity to recognize the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers battling COVID-19 on the frontlines,” said Bruce Baldwin, CEO. “We are extremely proud of our team of ‘Heroes’ here at Newberry Hospital.”

The truck displayed messages such as, “Protect the Heroes,” “Give to your local hospitals,” “Dear Nurses, South Carolina is throwing kisses your way,” “Nurses, we love you to the moon and back!” and “Healthcare Heroes We Thank You.”

The truck travelled to more than 80 South Carolina’s hospitals, with the rotating billboard messages to boost moral and help recognize National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week.

