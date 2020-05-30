The parade lines up to drive by homes in Prosperity.

Chief Roy McClurkin and Victims Advocate Niele Andrews ride together in the “Parade in Homes.”

The City of Newberry Police Department led the “Parade of Homes” in Newberry.

The parade vehicles were decorated with posters and balloons for the “Parade of Homes.”

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs Board held a “Parade of Homes” for all its residential facilities in Newberry County.

The agency had to close its day program on March 16, due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Those individuals normally attending have been forced to remain at home until it is determined safe to resume the normal operating schedule.

As a way of showing the residents and staff they are missed, agency staff organized a drive-by parade to all residential homes in Newberry and Prosperity. The parade included agency vehicles decorated with balloons and posters, and staff stopped long enough to drop off pizzas and goody bags (while remaining socially distant).

Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin and his officers and Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore provided police escorts through the communities, complete with sirens and lights.