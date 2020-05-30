NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has announced the first-ever drive-in moonlight movie night experience in Downtown Newberry.

The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office will be hosting Moonlight Movie Nights at the Drive-In on June 19, July 10 and August 14. All movies will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m./sunset. All three of the free movies will be shown in the municipal parking lot at 901 Friend Street. For those familiar with downtown this location is next to the Friend Building, across the street from the Hampton Inn. No tickets are required. Those attending are expected to review the rules and guidelines for which are available on the City of Newberry, S.C. Government’s Moonlight Movie Night Drive-Ins Facebook event page, as well as on the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism website, www.newberryprt.com.

The 2020 Moonlight Movie Nights will feature The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part on June 19 and SHAZAM! on July 10. The August 14 movie will be determined by a survey conducted on the Facebook event page mentioned above. For additional information contact the Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at 803-321-1015.

For more information contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.cityofnewberry.com/events. Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and on Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.