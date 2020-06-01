NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that Sherrigan Feaster-Johnson has been appointed director of housing and residence life, effective June 1.

“We are proud to welcome Ms. Feaster-Johnson as head of housing and residence life,” said Dean of Students Sandra Rouse. “With her dedication and experience, she will be a great addition to the team.”

Feaster-Johnson comes to Newberry from the University of South Carolina, where she has served as assistant director of residence life since 2007. She has also served as a residence life coordinator and taught first-year seminars for the university.

“I am delighted to join Newberry College as the director of housing and residence life,” said Feaster-Johnson. “My goal is to be a servant-leader who anticipates the needs of the students and staff by creating a culture of care, and maintaining our campus as a place they can call home.”

Feaster-Johnson holds a master’s degree in college counseling and human development from Radford University, and a bachelor’s in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina.