Guyot earns win at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Tournament on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY — Boater Scott Guyot of Fayetteville, North Carolina, brought five bass to the scale in February totaling 23 pounds, 8 ounces to win the 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine event at Lake Murray in Prosperity.

For his victory, Guyot earned a total of $4,359.

“The key was that I was in the right place at the right time,” said Guyot, who earned his first career victory as a boater in Bass Fishing League competition. “I was fishing stained water in Bear Creek – from the mouth all the way to the back of the creek.”

Guyot said his most effective bait for the majority of the day was crawdad-colored shallow crank baits, but his biggest fish came on a chartreuse and white-colored ½-ounce spinner bait with double willow blades.

“The wind was tough in a few spots, but it really worked to our advantage later in the day,” Guyot said. “We had to adapt to it, but I made some good decisions and every spot that we went to, it worked out.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament as follows:

First Place: Scott Guyot, Fayetteville, N.C., five bass, 23-8, $4,359.

Second Place: Greg Rikard of Leesville, S.C., five bass, 21-9, $2,379.

Third Place: Cody Hoyle of Rutherfordton, N.C., five bass, 21-2, $1,452.

Fourth Place: Wesley Story of Clarks Hill, S.C., five bass, 20-9, $1,517.

Fifth Place: Michael Fuller of Pacolet, S.C., five bass, 20-6, $872.

Sixth Place: Gary Michaud of Chesnee, S.C., five bass, 18-15, $799.

Seventh Place: Chris Epting of Chapin, S.C., five bass, 18-12, $726.

Eighth Place: Mark Collins of Inman, S.C., five bass, 18-9, $654.

Ninth Place: Charles Clark of Camden, S.C., five bass, 18-6, $681.

Tenth Place: Patrick Cook of Hemingway, S.C., five bass, 18-5, $1,134.

Complete results can be found at FLWFishing.com.

Cook brought an eight-pound, 15-ounce bass to the scale to win the day’s Boater Big Bass award of $625.

Story was the highest-finishing FLW PHOENIX BONUS member and took home an extra $500. Boaters are eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament if all requirements are met. More information on the FLW PHOENIX BONUS contingency program can be found at PhoenixBassBoats.com.

Dylan Locklear of Elgin, S.C., won the Co-angler Division and $2,157 after catching a five-bass limit weighing 18 pounds, one ounce.

The top 10 co-anglers finished as follows:

First Place: Dylan Locklear of Elgin, S.C., five bass, 18-1, $2,157.

Second Place: Ronald Harris of Jefferson, Ga., four bass, 12-12, $1,079.

Third Place: Matthew Dangerfield of Summerville, S.C., four bass, 11-12, $717.

Fourth Place: Brandon Jeffcoat of Columbia, S.C., five bass, 11-4, $503.

Fifth Place: Ken Hodges of Hodges, S.C., two bass, 10-13, $736.

Sixth Place: Jared Wallace of Leesville, S.C., three bass, 10-5, $396.

Seventh Place: Lonnie Drusch of Sumter, S.C., five bass, 10-1, $510.

Eighth Place: Paul Dunn of Prosperity, S.C., three bass, 9-9, $324.

Ninth Place: Josh Kirby of Gaffney, S.C., four bass, 9-6, $288.

Ninth Place: Trey Brafford of Kings Mountain, N.C., three bass, 8-13, $252.

Hodges caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, weighing in at six pounds, six ounces. The catch earned him the day’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $305.

The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine on Lake Murray was the first of five qualifying events in the South Carolina Division.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the South Carolina Division based on point standings, along with the five winners of each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 16-18 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Lake Cherokee in Jefferson City, Tennessee, hosted by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new 18-foot Phoenix bass boat with a 200-horsepower outboard.

The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American will be held April 30 through May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson and is hosted by Visit Anderson. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division earn priority entry into the FLW Series, the pathway to the FLW Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour, where top pros compete with no entry fees.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Scott Guyot of Fayetteville, North Carolina, won the 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League at Lake Murray, prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Guyot brought five bass to the scale totaling 23 pounds, eight ounces to earn a total of $4,359. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_image005-1.jpgScott Guyot of Fayetteville, North Carolina, won the 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League at Lake Murray, prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Guyot brought five bass to the scale totaling 23 pounds, eight ounces to earn a total of $4,359. Courtesy photo