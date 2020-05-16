NEWBERRY COUNTY — More than half of U.S. households have responded to the 2020 census, and 48.4 percent have filled it out in South Carolina. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, updated through April 27, shows that 53.7 percent, or a total of 79.4 million households, have completed the census online, by phone or by mail. The largest share of respondents — 45.6 percent — have responded online.

S.C.’s response rate, which represents 1.2 million households, sits at 40th in the country, tied with Louisiana.

North Carolina and Texas are tied at 38th, with 48.9 percent of households completing the census. Minnesota has had the most response, with 64.3 percent of households responding.

Tega Cay is the most responsive South Carolina city, at 70.9 percent. Arcadia Lakes has seen a response rate of 69.7 percent, followed by James Island with 61.6 percent. Looking by county, York County has a state-best 58.5 percent response rate, followed by Lancaster County at 56.5 percent and Dorchester County at 55.5 percent.

In Newberry County, the City of Newberry has seen a 43.6 percent response rate, 109th in the state, while Whitmire, Little Mountain and Prosperity have seen response rates of 41.4 percent, 40.4 percent and 32.4 percent, respectively. Newberry County ranks 32nd in the state with a 41.9 percent response rate.

A population census is taken every 10 years. The 2020 census will count U.S. residents as of April 1, with statistics helping to determine the number of seats held by each state in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated.

To respond for your household, visit www.2020census.gov.