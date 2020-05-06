NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry’s drive-through window is back open as of May 4. While offices are still closed to the public at this time, customers can now visit the drive-through to make payments and speak with a customer service representative.

As an alternative, utility bills and city services invoices can also be paid by using the overnight deposit box or by mailing a check or money order to P.O. Box 538, Newberry S.C. 29108.

Customers can also pay online using a credit card by visiting https://www.cityofnewberry.com/city-services/finance-department. The online convenience fee is still being waived during this time for customers paying online.

The city’s finance department can also be reached by phone at 803-321-1007.

The City of Newberry’s number one priority is always the health and safety of its citizens, employees, volunteers and guests. Should there be any recommendations from local, state or federal health officials, the city will communicate any scheduling changes via their website and social media.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer