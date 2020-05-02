LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council approved, during a Zoom meeting, a bid from Mine Creek for their lawn care services.

The town received five bids for the one-year lawn care contract, which will provide lawn care services for the properties owned by the Town of Little Mountain. Each bidder was asked to provide insurance information and references, as well as their annual cost.

Two bidders did not provide all the requested information and were taken out of consideration. This left Mine Creek (out of Ward) with a bid of $13,030, Green Wash (out of Waterloo) with a bid of $21,600 and Newberry Lawn (out of Newberry) with a bid of $19,800.

Councilman Steve White spoke on the low bidder of Mine Creek, and said he spoke to a representative from the Town of Ward (Mine Creek’s reference) and said they spoke very highly of the company.

Council approved the bid from Mine Creek after Councilman Marty Frick made a motion, which was seconded by White.

In other business, Mayor Jana Jayroe spoke to a representative from the South Carolina Highway Department who told her they would pay the town $1,600 for a small piece of land on Highway 202 that is owned by the town.

“Not a very big piece of land they ended up wanting to take,” she said.

The piece of land, which Jayroe said is near Four Oaks Road, will be utilized by the Highway Department when they widen the road.

The representative also told Jayroe they are going to close Holy Trinity Church Road and Parr Road first — to start working on the bridges — when they begin the project. They will then close Highway 202.

Jayroe also said that another representative from the Highway Department gave her some contacts so they can start getting some patching done on the sidewalks.

In other business, the town recognized D.H. Jeff Jefcoat (former town councilperson), who passed away on April 11.

“He was a wonderful member of council and a great team member,” Jayroe said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com