Kraft Heinz donates protective equipment to NCMH

NEWBERRY — Kraft Heinz, looking to assist the local community during this challenging time, recently made a donation to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

The items donated include N-95 masks, surgical gowns, lab coats, face shields, fabric hood protective equipment and PDI Sani-Cloth containers. Site Director Dennis Ryan said that the Kraft Heinz plant has been part of the community for nearly 50 years and they take pride in helping their neighbors whenever possible.

Ryan said they determined they had a number of items in storage that they thought local hospitals could use, from masks to surgical gowns and lab coats. They then reached out to several area hospitals to see what they needed most. Kraft Heinz made delivers to, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Lexington Medical Center and Self-Regional Healthcare Hospital on Friday, March 27.

“We salute these amazing healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to help people in need, they are truly heroes,” Ryan said.

Ryan added that his daughter is a nursing student, and when she found out that Kraft Heinz (in Newberry) had this equipment, she told him he had to get it out to the community hospitals. Corporate leadership was supportive of this donation.

“We want to help out our community healthcare workers on the front line and give back to our communities,” said Kraft Heinz Human Resource Manager Kat Longerbeam.

She said they looked at the hospitals where many of their employees lived and felt this was a way to also help their own employees and families.

“There is a lot of unknown, fear and a range of emotions. People are coming together being creative and solving issues and showing that everyone is going to be okay,” she said.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital staff members were both excited and thankful for the donations, many came out and cheered Kraft Heinz upon their arrival. Meg Davis, RN, BSN, chief nursing officer and Jessica Piersol, RN, Infection Control, thanked Kraft Heinz for the donation.

“This is so important in helping us to ensure the safety of our staff and patients. Newberry is truly an amazing place,” they said.

The donations Friday are in addition to the announcement last week that Kraft Heinz has committed to donating $12 million globally to ensure people across the globe have the food they need during this challenging time. The company is giving $1.9 million in cash to Feeding America and $4.7 million in products including Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Heinz Gravy, Planters Nut Mixes, DEVOUR frozen meals, and a number of other items.

Ryan said in recent weeks, they’ve been working around the clock in shifts because they know how critical their role is to the country. Kraft Heinz in Newberry makes a number Oscar Mayer products from turkey bacon to Deli Fresh lunch meats and other cold cuts.

“We have an internal campaign going, named #WeGotYouAmerica, and that’s our perspective right now. Newberry is working around the clock to feed America. Everyone here is incredibly proud to be feeding our families, our neighborhoods, and our country,” he said. “Here in Newberry, in other factories, and in our warehouses and distribution centers around the U.S. are all open and operational. We’ve adjusted our operations to be as efficient as possible. While we don’t know the depth or duration of this situation, you can count on us to keep store shelves stocked.”

Ryan added that he is incredibly proud of the employees in Newberry.

“They are on the front lines of feeding consumers – making sure our products make it to store shelves. They are the heroes of our company,” he said.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital has received donations from others in the community as well, and will be highlighting them on their Facebook page.

“It is wonderful to see all of the caring and support coming out of this difficult time,” said Brenda Williams, Foundation director at NCMH.

