Samsung employees test positive for COVID-19, facility shut down for cleaning

Update: We have now confirmed, through a Samsung Representative, that two Samsung employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The plan for the thorough deep clean and re-opening of April 6 will remain the same.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Samsung Electronics Home Appliance (SEHA) facility, in Newberry, is currently closed and being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

“Our top priority is the health of our employees and the safety of our communities. We have been notified that an employee at our Samsung Electronics Home Appliance (SEHA) facility, in Newberry County, S.C. has tested positive for coronavirus. We are working with local health authorities and continue to follow their guidance related to the situation. The location is currently closed to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The facility will resume operation on Monday, April 6,” said a Samsung Representative.

Samsung has been in Newberry since 2017, with production beginning in 2018 and have roughly over 900 employees.

Facility to resume operations April 6

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

