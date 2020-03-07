NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office have announced the release of a brand new jail website for searching for those incarcerated or who have been incarcerated at the Newberry County Detention Center.

The new website features increased functionality, such as the ability to group the listing by date of arrest or in alphabetical order. It also has search features for all categories and now includes links for victims to sign up for alerts about offenders in the jail, as well as links for adding money to an inmates’ account and registering for a visitation with an inmate.

The previous site was down for some time and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office made every effort to work with that vendor to get it repaired and back working again, to no avail.

The website can be found at https://www.newberrycounty.net/departments/sheriffs-office/newberry-county-detention-center/inmate-search or by going to www.newberrycountysheriff.com and following the links to the Newberry County Detention Center and then Inmate Search.

Sheriff Foster said the site is maintained in connection with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act. The law says that law enforcement must make available for public inspection documents or records identifying any persons confined in any jail, detention center, or prison for the previous three months. The website is intended to comply with this law. It is not intended to be an embarrassment to any person. All records are removed from the site 90 days after the person is released from custody, unless an expungement occurs prior to then. Records beyond the 90 days are available through the standard Freedom of Information Act process.