Grab your melatonin, it’s DST

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Got some time for some extra ZZZs? Use them up now because on Sunday at 2 a.m., we’re all gonna time travel.

OK, not really.

But March 8, 2020 does mark the beginning of daylight saving (yes, saving — not savings) time so seriously, get rested up while you can, because this weekend, we’re all losing an hour of sleep.

Over 100 years ago, on March 9, 1918, Congress enacted its first daylight saving law and for the next century, everyone hated it.

Again, OK, not really … I’m sure there are still a few farmers out there who appreciate it.

Now, although most digital devices will make the change automatically, those people with bedside alarms and wall clocks will probably want to go ahead and re-set them an hour ahead on Saturday night before going to sleep.

Got an old wind-up Grandfather clock? Get Grandpa ticking accordingly.

On a side note, fire departments across the country also use DST as a reminder to change out the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, so it’s probably a good idea to go hunt down some 9-volt batteries as well.

Do they still make those? Hmm …

While it is generally assumed clocks are moved forward across the country, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and some parts of Indiana do not observe DST. In addition, most of Arizona opts out, although it is observed on the Navajo Nation lands.

A few years ago Florida legislature attempted to join those who think DST is an outdated and ridiculous system. But unfortunately for those who still have to get up and go to work on Monday, it didn’t happen.

More recently, South Carolina lawmakers passed a bill in January that favored making daylight savings time permanent and it was just signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday.

But the legislation has one teeny, tiny problem: South Carolina residents will still observe daylight savings time unless Congress passes a similar bill and the president signs it into law.

So, crap.

Daylight saving time has been advocated for by many people throughout history, including President Roosevelt, according to history.com, and was imposed to conserve fuel, specifically, coal.

This can be tracked back to World War I, when Congress imposed one standard time on the United States to enable the country to better utilize resources, following the European model.

“Zee Germans” were one of the first to jump on the sleep-deprived band wagon, although I’m fairly sure they didn’t call it that. England followed suit, and — not to be left behind — America jumped on board as well.

The 1918 Standard Time Act was only meant to be in effect for seven months and was discontinued nationally after the war. Although discontinued, individual states continued to turn clocks ahead one hour in spring, and back an hour in the fall.

The World War II legislation imposed daylight saving time for the entire nation for the entire year. It was repealed on Sept. 30, 1945, when individual states once again imposed their own “standard” time.

In 1966 Congress passed legislation setting a standard time that permanently superseded local habits. Today, daylight saving time is used in dozens of countries across the globe.

I’m getting sleepy already …

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

