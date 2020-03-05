Little Mountain Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off is March 7

Stock photo Along with new teams competing, defending champions Blazin’ Bullets Barbeque will be one of 12 returning teams at this year’s Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off. Pictured, left to right, Ken Hilliard (pitmaster), Coach Chris Arnoult and Dawn Verbarg at the inaugural Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off. -

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — For the second year, in conjunction with the Town of Little Mountain, the Mid-Carolina High School football program will be holding their Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off.

The cook-off will be on March 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Reunion Park. The cook-off will be held rain or shine.

Head Football Coach Chris Arnoult said this year, weather permitting, they are hoping to have bounce houses for youth to enjoy during the event.

This year there are more teams entered into the competition, according to Arnoult. At the time this article was written, there were 21 teams signed up — Arnoult said he expected to have around 25 teams (the max limit).

“Teams are coming from all over the state — Charleston, Spartanburg, Anderson, Union, local guys and girls. Twelve teams from last year’s cook-off are returning. Last year’s defending champions Blazin’ Bullets Barbeque and People’s Choice winners Boars Nest BBQ will be returning,” he said.

The competition is sanctioned by the South Carolina Barbecue Association, with the teams having the opportunity to earn points towards the championship.

The public is welcome to buy a wristband for $10, which will allow them to grab samples from the competitors. Samples will be in two ounce cups.

In addition to tasting barbecue, drinks will also be for sale during the event.

“Pelican’s Snoballs and Sips will be there — Sips is a new off-shoot of Pelican’s. They serve like hot chocolate and cider, hot drinks like that,” Arnoult said.

Those who came to the competition last year may also remember members of the MCHS football team taking part in festivities. This year they will be returning along with the lacrosse and tennis teams.

“They will be out there doing different things to try to raise money for their programs,” Arnoult said. “The actual barbecue contest is going towards football. Drink sales are going to lacrosse and tennis. We’re going to sale wristbands for the bounce houses and all that stuff, too — that’ll be going to the baseball team. So there are multiple sports involved with it this year.”

Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. The first place winner will receive a trophy and $1,250 (and free entry into next year’s event); second place will receive a trophy and $750; third place will receive a trophy and $250; and the fourth place winner will receive a trophy. A People’s Choice Award will also be presented, the winner will receive a trophy and $250.

“Everybody last year seemed to have a really good time — so come with an empty stomach,” Arnoult said.

Little Mountain Mayor Jana Jayroe said the town is excited to welcome the competition back to Reunion Park.

“We’re always glad to see them — we’re glad to see them at the park and we think it is a wonderful event. We hope it is even more successful this year than it was last year,” she said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

