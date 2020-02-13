NEWBERRY — City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd passed away this week at the age of 77. Boyd has been a member of City Council since 2006.

During his 13 years on council, Boyd represented District Five in the City of Newberry, always saying it was an honor and privilege to serve those residents.

Service activities of Boyd included time on the Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Project Sales Tax Committee, Newberry County Council on Aging and the Newberry County Literacy Council.

According to Mayor Foster Senn, Boyd was a great contributor to improvements made in Newberry over the last two decades, including his advocacy for the creation of Dr. Julian Grant Park and improvements at Willowbrook Park.

“Since Dr. Grant had the People’s Hospital in the same location, it was decided to rename it after him. Mr. Boyd helped get a historic marker there for the People’s Hospital,” Senn said. “He was an outstanding councilman and friend.”

The People’s Hospital was the first, and only hospital for African Americans in Newberry County from 1937-1952, according to greenbookofsc.com.

Senn added, that Boyd sought compromise in discussions, provided wise counsel and was a good friend.

Members of City Council also shared their thoughts and memories of Boyd.

“It’s been a pleasure sitting next to someone as dedicated to his work as he was and had such a good sense of humor. It was a pleasure to be a friend of his for the number of years we were on council. Mr. Boyd was a nice guy, a good person to work with and was dedicated to the city,” said Councilman David Dubose.

“I’ve known him for my entire life. He was someone I admired. He would visit me when my company, Kennedy Mortgage was opened in the early 2000s and would encourage me to keep working in my community. He was a councilman who worked hard for his district and he will certainly be missed,” said Councilman Lemont Glasgow.

“Particularly when I would share with him when we had some friends that had passed away, his favorite quote to share was: the war is over for the deceased, but we have to stay here and fight this fight. He would always say that to me,” said Councilman Zebbie Goudelock. “He had a passion for his work. I remember when he was elected, he was elated and excited to be part of City Council. He worked hard for his district and was instrumental in getting Vincent Street Park revitalized. He had a passion for the district he represented, as well as for the City of Newberry. I’m thankful that I had the time I shared with him.”

“Working with Mr. Boyd on City Council was indeed a pleasure. He was a true gentleman who represented his district and our city with distinction. He will truly be missed,” said Councilman David Force.

“Mr. Boyd was a great example of a gentleman and a fine example of how a councilman serves his constituents. I was proud to call him my friend,” said Councilman Edwin Wicker.

City Manager Matt DeWitt added that Boyd was a steady and calming voice on City Council that always had his city’s best interests at heart.

“He will be greatly missed in the community and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs. Narvis Boyd. I know this city will come together in her support during this most difficult time,” he said.

Many within the community noted how Boyd was dedicated to the people he represented. City of Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said Boyd was a very humble and dedicated servant to the city and the community of Newberry.

“The loss of Councilman Boyd saddens me a great deal. He will truly be missed, but not forgotten,” he said.

Councilman Travis Reeder, of Newberry County Council, said he has known Boyd and his family for many years. He noted some of Boyd’s background, saying he was a graduate of Gallman High School, during segregation, and after high school he moved to New York, where he was a banker. He returned to Newberry after his retirement.

“He was a very passionate person, he was very caring about his neighborhood, very caring about the people who elected him into office. He always had people’s best interest at heart,” Reeder said.

Jackie Holmes, who lives in District Five, said she first got to know Boyd when he ran for City Council in 2006.

“He reached out to those of us in the neighborhood, just introducing himself, finding out what he could do to help. I’ve been close to him throughout my teaching career, he’d come to visit my class,” she said.

Holmes said Boyd would always make sure they had what they needed, as far as his service. She said her students were in the audience during the ribbon cutting for the renovations for the Dr. Julian Grant Park.

“That day I didn’t realize a man could smile so large,” Holmes recalled of Boyd. “He was just so happy, he mingled, he played and he shot basketball with them.”

Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, said Boyd was devoted to supporting Newberry, and local businesses.

“We could always count on Mr. Boyd to stop by one of our ribbon cuttings to show support for a local business in the City of Newberry,” she said.

Sheriff Foster said Boyd was a fine gentleman, and was always willing to listen.

Cathy Cain recalled meeting Boyd while they worked on the Newberry Planning Commission.

“He became a great friend on whose judgment I could always depend upon as being one for the betterment of all in the City of Newberry. I will miss his positive outlook, great hugs and wonderful smile,” she said.

Barbara Chapman, executive director at Newberry County Literacy Council, said she got to know Boyd, who was on the Board of Newberry County Literacy when she first started.

“He was very energetic and very compassionate. It will be a great loss because he was concerned about the people in his community, as well as the people of the county, he represented them real well,” she said.

From those who remember him, Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd’s legacy will live on.

City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd staying involved in the community, he helped open the doors for students at Newberry Elementary School. City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd (right) helped collect trash during the Great American Clean Up. Pictured with Boyd, Councilman David Force (left) and Mayor Foster Senn (Center).

Councilman passes away at 77

By Andrew Wigger and Elyssa Haven