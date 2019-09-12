Newberry College among Region’s Best

Courtesy photo For the fourth year in a row, Newberry remained among the top 10 for best value in the southeast. Among colleges in the South, Newberry took the No. 16 spot, holding its place in the region’s top 20 institutions for the third consecutive year. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry College is among the South’s most affordable institutions, and one of the best colleges in the region, according to a review released today by U.S. News & World Report.

Newberry appeared on the following 2020 rankings lists:

• Best Value Schools – Regional Colleges South (No. 6)

• Best Regional Colleges – South (No. 16)

Best Value Schools

For the fourth year in a row, Newberry remained among the top 10 for best value in the southeast.

“Newberry has only strengthened its commitment to providing a cutting-edge liberal arts education that is affordable for students and their families,” said Christopher Harris, dean of enrollment management. “Not only do students benefit from substantial financial aid packages, they also have peace of mind with our Loan Repayment Promise and most recently, our Tuition Promise.”

The Loan Repayment Promise, the first of its kind in South Carolina, helps students repay loans after graduation. The program offers repayment assistance to new alumni who work at least 30 hours per week and make under $43,000 annually. The Tuition Promise, announced in March, freezes freshman students’ tuition rate for their four years at Newberry. The program is available for transfer students as well.

Best Regional Colleges

Among colleges in the South, Newberry took the No. 16 spot, holding its place in the region’s top 20 institutions for the third consecutive year.

“Newberry has made significant strides, each year for the past six to eight years, to improve the educational and co-curricular experience of our students,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “This has been done by maintaining a rich faculty-to-student ratio, adding attractive new academic programs, expanding our co-curricular activities and renovating our on-campus facilities. The commitment of our faculty and staff to the success of our students has been the key to our rise in these regional rankings.”

