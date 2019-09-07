PROSPERITY — After Kim and James Conness’s daughters got engaged within a month of each other it didn’t take long for the now owners of Southwind Acres Wedding and Event Venue to get the ball rolling on their venue space.

“Everybody is booked up for a year — we looked around in different areas and found out Prosperity didn’t really have much of anything, and with us being crafty and handyman over here (husband James), we decided this would be fun and it’s turned into a really nice adventure for us,” said Kim Conness.

She added that they chose Prosperity because it was the type of family town they were looking for.

“It’s an event center for weddings, birthdays, you can have corporate meetings. We supply all of the decorations — if you want to use all of ours they are free of charge. We have tables, linens, archways, gazebos, we have just everything you would need. We’re trying to be all inclusive — we do have a preferred list of DJ’s, floors and things like that and photographers, we just try to make it easy on everybody,” Conness said.

“My wife loves to throw parties so she’s very, very good at setting up parties and throwing them and entertaining, so she loves entertaining,” said James Conness.

Before Kim Conness and her husband set out on this new adventure, the two flipped houses together — Conness used to work for a high end interior design company.

She said that she and her husband will continue to flip houses in addition to event planning.

“We put the house flipping on hold until we got the space done — once we start seeing a little bit of income we’ll go back to flipping houses and we’ll do both of them,” she said.

Moving forward, Conness said that they want to provide a space where people are able to throw a nice event.

“We just want everybody to come out — we need to make it affordable and them be able to have a nice event and it’s not going to kill them as far as money-wise and things like that,” she said.

Southwind Acres Wedding and Event Venue is located at 1337 Bethel Church Road, Prosperity.

Southwind Acres Wedding and Event Venue celebrated their grand opening on August 24. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_7789.jpg Southwind Acres Wedding and Event Venue celebrated their grand opening on August 24. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Kim Conness, right, speaks with guests during the grand opening of Southwind Acres Wedding and Event Venue. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_7811.jpg Kim Conness, right, speaks with guests during the grand opening of Southwind Acres Wedding and Event Venue. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Amenities include, but are not limited to, rooms for brides and grooms to get ready in. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_7791.jpg Amenities include, but are not limited to, rooms for brides and grooms to get ready in. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com