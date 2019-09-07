Home Sports JV Rebels fall to Chapin 21-0 Sports JV Rebels fall to Chapin 21-0 September 7, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School junior varsity football team dropped their first game of the year to Chapin. The Rebels couldn’t overcome costly turnovers and in the end fell to Chapin 21-0. Staff Report View Comments Newberry broken clouds enter location 78.7 ° F 81.2 ° 78.5 ° 76 % 2.3mph 72 % Tue 89 ° Wed 82 ° Thu 77 ° Fri 80 ° Sat 83 °