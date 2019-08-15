SCDOT give paving update in Newberry County

Courtesy of SCDOT One of the SCDOT’s most recent projects included the completion of a 1.13 mile stretch of the S.C. 34 Bypass. - Courtesy of SCDOT A 1.25-miles stretch of S.C. 219 has also been repaved by the SCDOT. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It’s paving season in South Carolina, here’s an update on recently completed and upcoming paving projects in Newberry County as part of SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan.

Recently completed projects include “The Square” in Prosperity. This project includes Main Street, Grace Street, Town Square Street and Macedonia Church Road. Also, 3.7 miles of roadway has been repaved on U.S. 176. A 1.25-miles stretch of S.C. 219 has also been repaved. Another recently completed project includes a 1.13 mile stretch of the S.C. 34 Bypass.

Upcoming paving projects in Newberry County include 3.14 miles of S.C. 72, 2.5 miles of Jollystreet Road and 15 miles of Interstate 26 between mile markers 60-75.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down in active work zones. “Let ‘em work. Let ‘em live.”

This paving is all thanks to funding from the new gas tax, which supports SCDOT’s strategic 10-Year Plan. For all active projects please visit us on the web: https://scdot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ca1cd69fc88945f4bb465e16765d761c

