Banks named to 2019 Women of Influence list

Banks -

NEWBERRY — Cayci Banks, Newberry resident and director of communications at 1000 Feathers, has recently been named to the 2019 Women of Influence by the Columbia Regional Business Report — Banks was one of 25 women to be named to the list.

“It was a nomination process, somewhere along the way I was nominated, they told Charlie (her husband) it was pretty stiff competition this year. Charlie talked to the editor, who he knows through other business, he told him there were really tough decisions made this year — who was going to be on the list,” Banks said. “And I made the list.”

Columbia Regional Business Report is a regional publication based out of Columbia, Banks said the focus is on business news — not just in Columbia, but in the region. Banks’ company, 1000 Feathers, is based in Cayce, South Carolina — which is how Banks said she was included.

“We (1000 Feathers) are now three years old, we are a consulting firm that specializes in nonprofit foundations, but we do work with government entities and corporations — but our background is in nonprofit,” Banks said.

In fact, it was through a nonprofit that Banks knew Forrest Alton, president of 1000 Feathers. Banks was the director of communications at the South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, for almost a decade.

“I took on that position after my four year stint at Newberry College, where I was the director of public relations and marketing,” Banks said.

Alton was the CEO at South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, and about three years ago he called Banks and said he wanted to start a consulting firm.

“I just had twins three months prior, I thought I’d take some time off and just teach — I was an adjunct professor at Newberry College at the time. I thought that was going to be it, but when he called I couldn’t turn him down. We worked together for almost a decade — I was basically his chief of staff, we had a good working relationship and I knew I could trust him,” Banks said.

Banks said Alton brings the leadership background, she brings the communication background, and Heather Brandt brings the research aspect.

“We are a little unique in that we have all of those diverse backgrounds,” she said. “The bulk of what we’ve been doing is strategic planning, community wide assessment and communications.”

Banks, along with the other 2019 Women of Influence, will be recognized at a luncheon on Aug. 22. When it comes to this honor, Banks said she is just stunned.

“My career has been spent in PR/Marketing, often times I’ve been the one to nominate others for these types of awards, or to promote a cause or a person. I’m being awarded, it is a little different for me. I’m stunned and surprised, and I’m excited,” she said.

Banks added that this recognition is good PR for 1000 Feathers.

“The more awareness about your company, and the people in it, the more people hear about it — a great way to potentially get new clients,” she said.

Banks https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0572.jpg Banks

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.