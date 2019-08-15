Little Mountain native places first in triathlon

Courtesy photo Cassiopeia Murphy competed in her first triathlon when she was 13 years old. Murphy started researching how to begin competing in triathlons and saved up money to buy the equipment she needed. - Courtesy photo One portion of the race consisted of a 1,000 meter swim. Murphy said the easiest event to compete in is the race with the shortest swim. - Courtesy photo Cassiopeia Murphy proudly shows off her first place win at the USA Triathlon State Championship held at Clemson University. -

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Cassiopeia Murphy, Little Mountain native, recently competed — and won — first place at the 2019 USA Triathlon State Championship held at Clemson University.

Murphy received first place for South Carolina State Championship High School Female. Murphy is no stranger to competing in triathlons, at just 13 years old, Murphy competed in her first ever triathlon in James Island.

Now 17, Murphy has since competed in around 26 triathlons.

The triathlon, according to Murphy, consisted of a 1,000 meter swim, 21 mile bike and a 3.8 mile run. Murphy said when she first became interested in triathlons, she started doing research on what she would need and how to get started.

“It’s pretty hard being from a small town and your school not really having a triathlon team. Basically I was watching on T.V. and I saw how people could go on to racing in the championships — I started researching how to train for the races. I started off doing cross country at my high school and it kind of evolved from there — started getting my bike and just saving up to purchase the equipment,” she said.

Murphy did participate in a high school state championship last year (you have to compete in five races to qualify), but she was unable to finish the race after being stung by a Portuguese Man-of-War.

In order to prepare for triathlons, Murphy said it’s all about keeping your body healthy.

“Make sure you eat really healthy, hydration was a really big thing — you have to make sure you’re hydrated, but most of the time if you have a training plan you basically just swim, run and bike as much as you can. There’s a lot of other techniques you have to learn to be able to compete in a race — you can’t just burn yourself out, you have to keep up your endurance,” Murphy said.

She also advised anyone competing in their first triathlon to consider starting off with the James Island Sprint Series.

“It would be the best because it’s the flattest and it’s a great environment and you’ll meet a lot of friendly people. After your first race, your second race will be a lot smoother,” she said.

Murphy also encouraged those interested in the sport to watch YouTube videos or join Facebook groups that are centered around triathlons.

“I’ve done all of this on my own so I haven’t really had that many people helping me out — I kind of just learned from myself and pushed myself,” Murphy said.

She did take the time to credit her parents who always make sure she gets to her races — sometimes waking up at 4 a.m. to make it to a 6 a.m. race.

Murphy now has her sites set on being recruited to continue doing what she loves.

“I’m a senior so they actually have a Women’s College Triathlon Team so I’m kind of aiming to be recruited. I want to go to East Tennessee State, that’s like my dream school, to go there and race on their team,” she said.

Murphy also isn’t against taking her talents to the professional level, with the possibility of being a coach one day.

“If I could go professional, I definitely would. I love the sport, not everyone just loves a sport, but you have to be born to the sport, you have to be mentally tough — but I want to be able to coach people maybe one day and help them out,” Murphy said.

Murphy is currently ranked 20th in the nation, first in the 16-19 age group for South Carolina and is first overall in the Southeast Conference.

Cassiopeia Murphy competed in her first triathlon when she was 13 years old. Murphy started researching how to begin competing in triathlons and saved up money to buy the equipment she needed. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9273.jpg Cassiopeia Murphy competed in her first triathlon when she was 13 years old. Murphy started researching how to begin competing in triathlons and saved up money to buy the equipment she needed. Courtesy photo One portion of the race consisted of a 1,000 meter swim. Murphy said the easiest event to compete in is the race with the shortest swim. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9267.jpg One portion of the race consisted of a 1,000 meter swim. Murphy said the easiest event to compete in is the race with the shortest swim. Courtesy photo Cassiopeia Murphy proudly shows off her first place win at the USA Triathlon State Championship held at Clemson University. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0206.jpg Cassiopeia Murphy proudly shows off her first place win at the USA Triathlon State Championship held at Clemson University. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.