Winners announced from Breakfast at Wimbledon Doubles Tournament

NEWBERRY — Oakland Tennis Center hosted their inaugural Breakfast at Wimbledon Doubles Tournament on Saturday, July 13. Courts were filled with players and to kickoff the event, a pancake breakfast was served along with a traditional Wimbledon treat – strawberries and cream. The winners for the day were as follows:
• Senior Men – Rhett Frasier and Harry Sullivan.
• Women – Carla Cruickshanks and Jenna Tudor.
• Junior Mixed – Abigail Yi and Will Garner.
• Juniors – Lydia Johnson and Kiya Davis.
• Juniors – Gracie Spangler and McKenzie Long.
