Winners announced from Breakfast at Wimbledon Doubles Tournament

NEWBERRY — Oakland Tennis Center hosted their inaugural Breakfast at Wimbledon Doubles Tournament on Saturday, July 13. Courts were filled with players and to kickoff the event, a pancake breakfast was served along with a traditional Wimbledon treat – strawberries and cream. The winners for the day were as follows:

• Senior Men – Rhett Frasier and Harry Sullivan.

• Women – Carla Cruickshanks and Jenna Tudor.

• Junior Mixed – Abigail Yi and Will Garner.

• Juniors – Lydia Johnson and Kiya Davis.

• Juniors – Gracie Spangler and McKenzie Long.

Abigail Yi and Will Garner were the winners for the Juniors Mixed category.

Rhett Frasier and Harry Sullivan were winners in the Senior Men category.

Carla Cruickshanks and Jenna Tudor were the winners for the Women's category.

Gracie Spangler and McKenzie Long were winners for the Junior category.

Also winners in the Junior category were Lydia Johnson and Kiya Davis.