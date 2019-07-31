Little Mountain Reunion returns next weekend

Stock photo The Little Mountain Reunion Parade will begin at 10 a.m., and Mayor Jana Jayroe (pictured) said they have over 100 entries. -

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Little Mountain Reunion is less than a week away, this long running festival starts Friday evening, and continues all day Saturday in Reunion Park.

“We started in the 1880s, and it didn’t go continuously until now. It paused in the 1930s, because no one had money and couldn’t travel, and it paused from then until 1976. When it picked back up is when the Bicentennial era was going through the country, and one of the things we did in this area was resurrect the Little Mountain Reunion,” said Mayor Jana Jayroe.

On Friday, the Reunion will kick-off with rides for children, a couple of food trucks as well as a few vendors. The musical performances that night will include Joseph Grayson Band at 6:30 p.m. and Noel Lindler and the Bank Walkers at 8 p.m.

“This is the first year for Joseph Grayson Band, and we are excited to have them, and Noel Lindler and the Bank Walkers is always a fun time,” Jayroe said.

The Beer Wagon will be open on Friday and Saturday, and Enoree River Winery will also be returning. Jayroe stressed that you must have your ID — no ID no beer or wine.

“We’ve got a big liability event insurance we take out every year for the Reunion, and this is one of the big things,” she said. “Ed’s Bartending Service will be checking IDs, if you don’t bring your ID you cannot expect them to serve you. That is one of the rules, and we are sorry but you’ve got to bring your ID.”

Saturday’s festivities will start bright and early at 7 a.m. with the 5K and 10k Road Race — you can still sign up to participate by visiting strictlyrunning.com. All proceeds from the road race will benefit the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship.

“We were able to do three scholarships this year, we are hoping this year will be just as successful, if not better. Our intent is for all the money from the run to go to the scholarship,” Jayroe said. “Glenn was one of the founders of the road race at the Reunion, and he ran in it ever year.”

Shealy was the race director for the Little Mountain Reunion Road Races in 2014. Prior to the race, he was killed in a tractor accident on May 17, 2014. In August of that same year, the Little Mountain Reunion Association dedicated the reunion in his memory. The past few years the Town of Little Mountain and Shealy’s family and friends have used the proceeds of the race to provide funding for a scholarship in his memory.

Following the road race will be the parade at 10 a.m. — Jayroe said they have over 100 entries. This year’s parade marshal will be Kim Mack, principal at Little Mountain Elementary. The roads will close at 9:30 a.m. and will include US 76 from Cumalander Crossing up to where you would cross in front of what is now the Cotton Press. Then down Mill Street, past the park.

Following the parade, at about 11:15 a.m., will be the traditional political speeches — which will be held at the older stage. The music will begin after, at the new stage, the headline band will Cash Money Experience from 7:30-11 p.m. Other bands include, Backline Bluegrass Band (noon-2 p.m.), TokyoJoe (2-4 p.m.), and Carolina Blues (6-7:30 p.m.).

The rides, provided by Palmetto Amusement, will be set up at the ball field, and will include a Ferris Wheel, the scrambler, swings and more. Children will need to purchase tickets in order to ride the rides.

The food this year will include the traditional barbecue, made by Little Mountain Fire and Rescue, and other traditional festival food, fried fish, tacos, ice cream, hamburgers and hot dogs.

Something new to the Reunion this year will be a Cornhole tournament.

“We are hoping it will be successful, always seems like it is always quiet around 5 p.m., so Jenna Farr said we should have something really fun like a Cornhole tournament,” Jayroe said.

The cost to enter the tournament is $40, and it is limited to 40 two persons teams. There will be a $200 cash prize for the winning team, all other monies raised will go back into the Reunion.

“Please come to the Little Mountain Reunion, it is a lot of fun, it is a folk festival and community oriented. This is a piece of old fashion America, parades, speeches, barbecue, bands and beer — and this year a Cornhole tournament,” Jayroe said.

