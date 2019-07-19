NEWBERRY — On July 14, a white male subject broke into Unique Fitness, located at 1312 Main Street in the downtown area of Newberry. Once inside the business the male walked away with approximately $75.00 cash from the cash drawer.

The Newberry Police Department is seeking assistance with the subject’s identity. If you are familiar with this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.

