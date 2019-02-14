POMARIA — Pomaria Mayor Darryl Hentz informed Council of the upcoming True to the Brew Run/Hike on March 30.

Hentz said they are up to 375 participants right now and will be accepting canned goods for the Pomaria Food Bank like last year.

“Still have a waiting list, right now 375 seems to be the cutoff unless they decide to add some more,” Hentz said.

Hentz added that this year the town may utilize both ball fields and the school for parking, he said like last year everyone should be packed up by around 11 or noon.

Hentz was also able to attend the pre-construction meeting for the Old Pomaria School renovations.

“I was told by Crystal Waldrop, as soon as she signed it that day, which she did, they could start at any time from that point forward and pretty much Jesse Baker told the roofing guy he could start whenever,” Hentz said.

At the park, Hentz informed Council of a new Library Box (Lending Library). This was part of an Eagle Scout project where a total of six were made and placed in various locations.

“It’s just a nice improvement to the park to have that is available for people to read books and bring them back,” Hentz said.

Other business:

• The Town of Pomaria had a beginning balance of $17,235.52 for the month of January. As of January 31, the town had an ending balance of $13,774.61. In expenditures for the month, the town spent $3,974.54 and had a reported revenue of $513.63.

• Registration forms are being accepted for T-Ball. Applications are available through the Town of Pomaria website www. townofpomariasc.com. Those interested can submit applications and payments through mail to Town of Pomaria Recreation P.O. Box 127, Pomaria, make checks payable to Town of Pomaria Recreation.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com