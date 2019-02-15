To a child of God. Jesus is the center of our lives. By believing in Him, John tells us, we have life in the name of Jesus.

“But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.” John 20:31.

This means in Jesus we have eternal life. Without Christ we have no hope of Heaven. Romans 6:23 tells us. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

When we yield our lives to Christ and trust Him alone for our salvation, we know we will be with Him through all eternity.

In this life we can have peace and joy knowing that when this life is over we will be with Jesus in a place where there will be no more sickness, no sorrow, no pain, no more heartache, and no more death.

Jesus Christ is always right and never wrong so we can know His promises are forever.

“Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father.” Galatians 1:4.

So our hope is in Jesus.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist