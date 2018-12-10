POMARIA — Pomaria Mayor Darryl Hentz updated Council on holiday preparations for the town Monday evening, which included discussion of putting in a new Christmas tree for the town.

Hentz has already put the lights on the Christmas tree, but asked Council to consider having a tree put in around December or January, the ideal time to put a tree in the ground.

“I spoke with Wayne Wicker at Wickers Tree Farm, who said the best thing to do would be to get a Leyland Cypress or a Myrtle Cypress tree, he said December or January is the best time of year to put it in the ground to let the roots get strong,” Hentz said. “If we want to go that direction and find someone who can put us one in we’d probably need to do it before the end of January, but we can talk about that at the first of the year.”

In other business, the bids for the Old School renovations were recently opened after being delayed from the original date of November 13.

“I think we’re kind of high, they are doing some negotiations and until they get that settled that’s about all we can say for right now. Hopefully we’ll know something in a few weeks and see where that’s going to go, we just have to be patient on that,” Hentz said.

Other business:

• Council reported that there have been no complaints or reports of lights out or potholes in roads.

• Councilman Richard Ringer reported there were multiple limbs that have fallen, but they have since been picked up.

• The tree roots have been removed from the road on Holloway Street and the pothole in front of Ringer’s house has been fixed.

• Hentz also reported that with the new rental fees for the Old School there have not been any complaints received from those who are interested in using the facility.

• The Town of Pomaria had a beginning balance of $19,681.64 and the ending balance as of November 30 was $18,816.35. In expenditures, the town had a balance of $2,326.17 for November and a total of $1,460.88 in total revenue for the month.

Hentz https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Hentz-2-.jpg Hentz

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com