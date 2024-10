PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School JV girls basketball team defeated Pelion 60-8. Scorers for the Lady Rebels were: Carissa Wicker 10 points, Allison Duncan and Alexis Glymph eight points, Tori Livingston, Katie Belle barber and Avari Suber six points, Danielle Ballentine, Lexi Sease and Dora Wang four points, Karlie Huffstetler and Katie Smith two points.

Staff Report