PROSPERITY — Despite a day filled with rain, the Town of Prosperity went about business as usual and welcomed in the holidays with their annual tree lighting ceremony and Shoppers Walk Saturday evening.

Those who braved the rain gathered in the Prosperity Depot to listen to a reading of the story of Christ’s birth and to hear the Mid-Carolina High School Chorus sing an assortment of Christmas carols to kick off the holidays. The chorus sang two additional pieces, called “African Noel” and “Merry Fa La La.”

Mayor Derek Underwood thanked everyone for coming out to the ceremony despite being rained in. He encouraged everyone, upon the conclusion of the ceremony, to visit the various vendors downtown as part of Prosperity’s annual Shoppers Walk.

Underwood, with the assistance of Sophia Alatorre Perez and Stephanie Alatorre, flipped the switch to officially light the tree while the MCHS Chorus performed “Silent Night.” Children and adults alike were able to view the tree lighting from the Depot.

The Mid-Carolina High School Chorus sang holiday tunes ahead of the tree lighting. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The tree is officially lit in Prosperity. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Sophia Alatorre Perez and Stephanie Alatorre assisted Mayor Derek Underwood in flipping the switch to light the Christmas tree. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com