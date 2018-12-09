Whitmire holds tree lighting

Courtesy photo The Whitmire Community School band provides musical entertainment during the ceremony. - Courtesy photo The Town of Whitmire officially lit the town tree on Friday evening. - Courtesy photo The WCS Elementary Choir joined in on the Christmas festivities. -

