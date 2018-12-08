PROSPERITY — This year’s winners from the Prosperity Christmas Parade are:

Best Themed Decorated Float

First Place: Magical Cubed House

Second Place: Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleaders

Second Place: Zion United Methodist Church

Best Themed Decorated Vehicle

First Place: Prosperity Payroll

Second Place: Old School Boys

Second Place: Frog level Plumbing

Best Themed Walking Unit

First Place: Prosperity Rikard Elementary

Second Place: Lovelace Family Medicine

Third Place: Mid-Carolina Rebelettes

Joy Ride LLC helps spread holiday cheer in Prosperity.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5125.jpg Joy Ride LLC helps spread holiday cheer in Prosperity. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece and husband Kyle walk the parade with their furry companions.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5117.jpg Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece and husband Kyle walk the parade with their furry companions. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Representative Rick Martin throws candy to the crowd.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5116.jpg Representative Rick Martin throws candy to the crowd. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

The Fosters are all smiles as they make their way through the parade. Pictured are Amelia Foster and Sheriff Lee Foster (standing), Carol Foster and Joseph Foster (inside vehicle).

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5110.jpg The Fosters are all smiles as they make their way through the parade. Pictured are Amelia Foster and Sheriff Lee Foster (standing), Carol Foster and Joseph Foster (inside vehicle). Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Prosperity Municipal Judge Barry Koon rides along.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5108.jpg Prosperity Municipal Judge Barry Koon rides along. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

The Mid-Carolina High School JROTC leads the way for the parade.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5094.jpg The Mid-Carolina High School JROTC leads the way for the parade. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Santa Claus has come to town to find out who’s being naughty or nice.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5249.jpg Santa Claus has come to town to find out who’s being naughty or nice. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment filled the streets with holiday classics.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5238.jpg The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment filled the streets with holiday classics. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Members of the Hillbilly Clan wave to the community.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5233.jpg Members of the Hillbilly Clan wave to the community. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Men of Faith didn’t let the rain stop them from playing their music.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5224.jpg Men of Faith didn’t let the rain stop them from playing their music. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

D.C. Danceworks dances along the street.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5218.jpg D.C. Danceworks dances along the street. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

“Elvis,” also known as Dr. Oscar Lovelace, rocks out on his guitar.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5206.jpg “Elvis,” also known as Dr. Oscar Lovelace, rocks out on his guitar. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

The ladies of the Glymphville Pomaria Senior Club grabbed their umbrellas to avoid the rain.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5200.jpg The ladies of the Glymphville Pomaria Senior Club grabbed their umbrellas to avoid the rain. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Prosperity-Rikard Elementary showed off their creativity with their float.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5185.jpg Prosperity-Rikard Elementary showed off their creativity with their float. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Members of Griffin School of Dance get in the holiday spirit through dance.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5181.jpg Members of Griffin School of Dance get in the holiday spirit through dance. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry Chapter of Sons of Allen Men in Ministry were one of many parade participants.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5169.jpg The Newberry Chapter of Sons of Allen Men in Ministry were one of many parade participants. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Sease’s Tree Service decorated one of their trucks to get into the Christmas spirit.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5166.jpg Sease’s Tree Service decorated one of their trucks to get into the Christmas spirit. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Cub Scout Pack 400 marches on with pride.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5160.jpg Cub Scout Pack 400 marches on with pride. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Despite rainy weather, parade participants covered up as they made their way through town.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5159.jpg Despite rainy weather, parade participants covered up as they made their way through town. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Prosperity Payroll Services channeled their inner Charlie Brown with Snoopy on top of their car.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5146.jpg Prosperity Payroll Services channeled their inner Charlie Brown with Snoopy on top of their car. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

The Filipino American Association of Greater Columbia were able to stay dry inside their float.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5139.jpg The Filipino American Association of Greater Columbia were able to stay dry inside their float. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Prosperity Drug waves to the crowd.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5133.jpg Prosperity Drug waves to the crowd. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Carter Lake tosses candy to the community.