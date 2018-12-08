PROSPERITY — This year’s winners from the Prosperity Christmas Parade are:
Best Themed Decorated Float
First Place: Magical Cubed House
Second Place: Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleaders
Second Place: Zion United Methodist Church
Best Themed Decorated Vehicle
First Place: Prosperity Payroll
Second Place: Old School Boys
Second Place: Frog level Plumbing
Best Themed Walking Unit
First Place: Prosperity Rikard Elementary
Second Place: Lovelace Family Medicine
Third Place: Mid-Carolina Rebelettes
Joy Ride LLC helps spread holiday cheer in Prosperity.
Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece and husband Kyle walk the parade with their furry companions.
Representative Rick Martin throws candy to the crowd.
The Fosters are all smiles as they make their way through the parade. Pictured are Amelia Foster and Sheriff Lee Foster (standing), Carol Foster and Joseph Foster (inside vehicle).
Prosperity Municipal Judge Barry Koon rides along.
The Mid-Carolina High School JROTC leads the way for the parade.
Santa Claus has come to town to find out who’s being naughty or nice.
The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment filled the streets with holiday classics.
Members of the Hillbilly Clan wave to the community.
Men of Faith didn’t let the rain stop them from playing their music.
D.C. Danceworks dances along the street.
“Elvis,” also known as Dr. Oscar Lovelace, rocks out on his guitar.
The ladies of the Glymphville Pomaria Senior Club grabbed their umbrellas to avoid the rain.
Prosperity-Rikard Elementary showed off their creativity with their float.
Members of Griffin School of Dance get in the holiday spirit through dance.
The Newberry Chapter of Sons of Allen Men in Ministry were one of many parade participants.
Sease’s Tree Service decorated one of their trucks to get into the Christmas spirit.
Cub Scout Pack 400 marches on with pride.
Despite rainy weather, parade participants covered up as they made their way through town.
Prosperity Payroll Services channeled their inner Charlie Brown with Snoopy on top of their car.
The Filipino American Association of Greater Columbia were able to stay dry inside their float.
Prosperity Drug waves to the crowd.
Carter Lake tosses candy to the community.