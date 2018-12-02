Malloy named Layperson of the Year

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Lieutenant Randy Malloy (left) is presented the Layperson of the Year Award from Mary Catherine Reynolds (center) and Mike Reid, Rotary Club president (right). - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Lieutenant Randy Malloy (left) is handed the 2018 Layperson of the Year Award from Rotary Club President Mike Reid (right) as his nominator, Mary Catherine Reynolds (center) smiles with pride. -

NEWBERRY — Each year the Rotary Club of Newberry names a Layperson of the Year, this year’s recipient was Lieutenant Randy Malloy, with the City of Newberry Police Department.

Malloy was announced as the layperson during the 39th Annual Prayer Breakfast. Prior to being announced this year’s recipient, Mary Catherine Reynolds, the 2010 recipient, read her nomination of Malloy.

“I met this person in 2014 when we had a situation at work (Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board) and we needed to call for help. He was the first person to show up, he walked us through every step of the process,” Reynolds said.

After the situation was resolved, Reynolds said he did not stop there. He came back to the agency and wanted to know more about what they did.

“He wanted to get to know our folks, later he approached us about being able to do something for our folks. He wanted to take money out of his own pocket (for an upcoming event). We explained we had funds set aside, but if he could supply the manpower,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds worked and got volunteers from the police department, EMS, and Fire Department. The event was held on the week of Sept. 11, and from there it has become an annual event, getting bigger and better every year.

“We got to know the person for who he truly is. He is what God wants us to be, God wants us to be his eyes, his eyes, his feet,” she said.

As they got to know him, Reynolds said Malloy would tell them about his job, and how he trains new officers.

“He has a very dangerous job, in this day and time, in his position he may be hated by others. He trains his people for whenever they get a call, tells them when they get to the scene, make sure they know what’s going on before they start judging others,” she said. “He teaches the new guys to not think the worst of others, and he never thinks the worst of anyone. He gets to know the person.”

Reynolds added that Malloy helps in many other ways, including delivering Meals on Wheels, and giving clothes to the homeless. He even took money out of his own pocket to help provide suits to clients at the NCDSNB when they held their gala.

Upon being named the Layperson of the Year, Malloy said he was overwhelmed.

He said, as he tells his officers, “it is not about me or us, it is about the community.” He added that he thanks the Lord every day for giving him the strength and courage to put on the uniform.

Lieutenant Randy Malloy (left) is presented the Layperson of the Year Award from Mary Catherine Reynolds (center) and Mike Reid, Rotary Club president (right). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_1010.jpg Lieutenant Randy Malloy (left) is presented the Layperson of the Year Award from Mary Catherine Reynolds (center) and Mike Reid, Rotary Club president (right). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Lieutenant Randy Malloy (left) is handed the 2018 Layperson of the Year Award from Rotary Club President Mike Reid (right) as his nominator, Mary Catherine Reynolds (center) smiles with pride. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_1007.jpg Lieutenant Randy Malloy (left) is handed the 2018 Layperson of the Year Award from Rotary Club President Mike Reid (right) as his nominator, Mary Catherine Reynolds (center) smiles with pride. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.