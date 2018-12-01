Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup

PROSPERITY — The following is the official lineup for the Town of Prosperity’s Christmas Parade to be held on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

1. Prosperity Police Department

2. Grand Marshal – Drucie Counts in Honor of her 100th Birthday

3. 2018 South Carolina State AAA Competitive Cheerleading Champions

4. Mayor Derek Underwood and Family

5. Prosperity Town Council

6. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge

7. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court

8. Sheriff James L. Foster and Family

9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department

11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer

12. Representative Rick Martin

13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece

14. District Five Newberry County Council – Harriett Rucker

15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack

16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith

17. Joy Ride LLC

18. Carter Lake State Farm

19. Prosperity Drug Bug

20. Open

21. Magical Cubed House

22. Prosperity Rescue Squad- Rescue Truck and Dive Boat

23. Earwood Karate Dojo

24. Miss Mid Carolina High School Mackenzie Crotwell

25. Open

26. Advance America

27. Newberry Eels – YMCA Swim Team

28. Prosperity Payroll

29. Zion United Methodist Church

30. Kids First Women and Men on a Mission

31. Cub Scout Pack 400

32. Colony Lutheran Church Children’s Choir

33. Sease’s Tree Service

35. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen

36. Boozer Chapel Church

37. Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleading

38. Pomaria Girl Scout Troop 2707

39. At Home Senior Care

40. A Christ Filled Christmas – Calvary Baptist

41. Mt. Zion AME Church

42. Mid-Carolina Middle School Rebeletts

43. Hannah AME Church Male Chorus

44. Empowerment Ministries

45. Griffin School of Dance

46. Girl Scout Troop 2624

47. Prosperity Rikard Elementary School

48. Macedonia Lutheran Church

49. Mt. Hebron AME Church Missionary

50. Mt. Hebron AME YPD

51. Mt. Hebron AME Church Lay Organization

52. Evelyn Financial Services

53. Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital

54. Glymphville Pomaria Senior Club

55. New Beginning Christian Church

56. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church USA

57. Green Acres

58. Affordable Carolina Limo Service

59. Lovelace Family Medicine, PA

60. Bethel Baptist Church

61. Old School Boys

68. Livingston Service Center

69. D.C. Danceworks

70. Pomaria Pack 76

71. Twin Oak Animal Hospital

72. Fellowship Lodge 218

78. Miss Newberry Scholarship Organization

79. Men of Faith

80. S&C Diesel and Auto Performance

81. Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School – Brennen Banks

82. American Best Financial

83. Froglevel Plumbing

84. Ascensions Ministries

85. Newberry County Career Center Cosmetology

86. Mid-Carolina Spirit Squad Cheerleading

87. Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church

88. Little Mountain Fire Department

89. Little Mountain Rescue Squad

90. Open

91. Mid-Carolina High School Band

92. 2018 Prosperity’s Hoppin’ Queens

93. Santa Claus

94. Newberry County Sheriff Department