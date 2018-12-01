Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup

PROSPERITY — The following is the official lineup for the Town of Prosperity’s Christmas Parade to be held on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.
1. Prosperity Police Department
2. Grand Marshal – Drucie Counts in Honor of her 100th Birthday
3. 2018 South Carolina State AAA Competitive Cheerleading Champions
4. Mayor Derek Underwood and Family
5. Prosperity Town Council
6. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge
7. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court
8. Sheriff James L. Foster and Family
9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department
11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer
12. Representative Rick Martin
13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece
14. District Five Newberry County Council – Harriett Rucker
15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack
16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith
17. Joy Ride LLC
18. Carter Lake State Farm
19. Prosperity Drug Bug
20. Open
21. Magical Cubed House
22. Prosperity Rescue Squad- Rescue Truck and Dive Boat
23. Earwood Karate Dojo
24. Miss Mid Carolina High School Mackenzie Crotwell
25. Open
26. Advance America
27. Newberry Eels – YMCA Swim Team
28. Prosperity Payroll
29. Zion United Methodist Church
30. Kids First Women and Men on a Mission
31. Cub Scout Pack 400
32. Colony Lutheran Church Children’s Choir
33. Sease’s Tree Service
35. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen
36. Boozer Chapel Church
37. Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleading
38. Pomaria Girl Scout Troop 2707
39. At Home Senior Care
40. A Christ Filled Christmas – Calvary Baptist
41. Mt. Zion AME Church
42. Mid-Carolina Middle School Rebeletts
43. Hannah AME Church Male Chorus
44. Empowerment Ministries
45. Griffin School of Dance
46. Girl Scout Troop 2624
47. Prosperity Rikard Elementary School
48. Macedonia Lutheran Church
49. Mt. Hebron AME Church Missionary
50. Mt. Hebron AME YPD
51. Mt. Hebron AME Church Lay Organization
52. Evelyn Financial Services
53. Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital
54. Glymphville Pomaria Senior Club
55. New Beginning Christian Church
56. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church USA
57. Green Acres
58. Affordable Carolina Limo Service
59. Lovelace Family Medicine, PA
60. Bethel Baptist Church
61. Old School Boys
68. Livingston Service Center
69. D.C. Danceworks
70. Pomaria Pack 76
71. Twin Oak Animal Hospital
72. Fellowship Lodge 218
78. Miss Newberry Scholarship Organization
79. Men of Faith
80. S&C Diesel and Auto Performance
81. Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School – Brennen Banks
82. American Best Financial
83. Froglevel Plumbing
84. Ascensions Ministries
85. Newberry County Career Center Cosmetology
86. Mid-Carolina Spirit Squad Cheerleading
87. Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church
88. Little Mountain Fire Department
89. Little Mountain Rescue Squad
90. Open
91. Mid-Carolina High School Band
92. 2018 Prosperity’s Hoppin’ Queens
93. Santa Claus
94. Newberry County Sheriff Department