Not being held back

NEWBERRY — Jason Burbage discussed his inspirational story of being born without fingers, and how he doesn’t let this hold him back in life during the Rotary Club of Newberry’s 39th Annual Prayer Breakfast.

“I am not here this morning to motivate you, that’s not what my life is about. I believe when it comes to motivation, we can all get on our computers and phones and find something to get excited about that day,” Burbage said.

Burbage was born in 1976 in Beaufort, as he said the technology we have today did not exist.

“When I was born it was a surprise to my parents that I was born without fingers, never got an official diagnosis what caused me to be born without fingers,” he said. “My birth, it really threw my parents for a loop, they weren’t expecting that. They were young and they didn’t really know how they were going to handle it. They didn’t know if they were going to have to take care of me the rest of their lives.”

Burbage added that there was a lot of worry and uncertainty for them. In fact, Burbage said his dad was leaving the hospital one day, to take care of some things, and all of these emotions came over him.

“He started wondering how Jason is going to rake leaves, how is he going to dress himself, is he ever going to play sports,” Burbage said.“They worried about this stuff, but they weren’t at a point where they despaired about it.”

During their time in the hospital, a volunteer stopped by to visit Burbage’s parents, a volunteer that Burbage’s mother calls an angel. She was a volunteer at the hospital, and heard about Burbage’s birth, and came to tell his parents that everything was going to be okay.

“The reason why she told them everything was going to be okay is because she had experienced something similar. Her daughter had been born and had a complication that required her legs to be amputated at her knees,” Burbage said. “She basically gave them hope, part of the hope she gave them was telling them about the Shriners Hospitals up in Greenville.”

Burbage’s parents took him up there, and one benefit of this hospital was that it didn’t cost anything.

“For my parents that was a big deal, back then money was tight,” he said. “I got to meet with some of the best doctors in the country that were cycling through Shriners. The greatest thing that came out of that experience was the hope they received from other parents going through similar circumstances. This allowed my parents to make the decision that they were not going to be enablers for me, they were not going to do everything for me.”

His parents made the decision to encourage him to be his own person, and he said without that decision he would not be who he is today.

“That is really the most important thing I can share with you. Whomever you are around, no matter the circumstances they’re facing, be there to support, to encourage, realize they can accomplish whatever they are facing,” Burbage said.

Growing up, Burbage said he had to deal with a lot, most of it dealing with people staring, or asking what happened to his hands. He said it got to a point he didn’t want to go anywhere, or he typically kept his hands in his pockets.

“So tiring and old about constantly having people stare at me, and answer questions. Not just kids, adults too,” he said. “It wasn’t easy, I got to the point that I developed a mindset of hating God for making me the way He did. I couldn’t understand, and I just wanted to be normal.”

However, it never occurred to Burbage that he would eventually have a family of his own, now he praises God on a regular basis.

“The good thing about all that was the silver lining, all those trials and tribulations, I started coming across silver linings,” he said. “I learned there is a lot of opportunity in tough situations, I learned I actually can grow and be stronger because of the challenge I face.”

When it comes to the word disabled, Burbage despises it, because he said by definition it is “not able.” However, he said in reality that can apply to everyone.

“The only disability in life is a bad attitude. I say that not to undermine what some folks may go through, but I can guarantee you there are people in this world who are in a place so much better off than most of us because of that mindset,” he said.

