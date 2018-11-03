Final 2018 Cruise In held Cromley’s Ford

Courtesy photo Roger Daley’s 2011 Corvette C6. - Courtesy photo Ken Wicker’s 1940 Ford Coupe. - Courtesy photo Zarek Reid (pictured) and Zeb Reid’s 1969 Mach I Mustang. - Courtesy photo Gary Johnson was this month’s 50/50 winner. - - Courtesy photo Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket winner was Ken Wicker. - - Courtesy photo Melvin and Donna Smith were the Audio Advantage winners. - - Courtesy photo Brian Brooks-2012 Cadillac CTS-V. - - Courtesy photo This month’s Cruise In was held at Cromley Ford. - - Courtesy photo Dale Barber’s 1964 Corvette. - - Courtesy photo Gary Johnson’s 1955 Nomad. - - Courtesy photo Ed Keschinger’s 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria. - - Courtesy photo Tony and Mary Lane Johnson’s 1957 Chevy. - - Courtesy photo Noah Hydrick’s 1996 Ford F-150. - -

NEWBERRY — Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group held their final Cruise In of 2018 at Cromley’s Ford on Saturday.

“It has been a terrific season, we had a great turnout at Cromley’s Saturday. It was nice to see the sun come out after Friday’s cold rain, and enjoy classic cars and trucks, muscle cars, great people and rock and roll,” said President Zeb Reid. “Thank you to Mac Bell (Sonic Restaurant Owner) who gave free food vouchers (hamburgers, corn dogs, shakes, and freeze drinks) to members. Thank you to Karen Quinn (Little Mountain Antique Owner) for donating a beautiful gift basket to our lucky winner today. Thank you Shane Stafford (Audio Advantage) for donating stereo equipment as a prize for a group member. Thank you Sheriff Lee Foster for allowing our car group to use the Sheriff’s Department parking lot as an area to park for overflow parking. Also, thank you to Will Cromley (Cromley’s Ford) for allowing our group to use the dealership as a Cruise In/Car Show location and for giving the Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group members in attendance a free Koozie.”

During Saturday’s Cruise In there were a total of 45 vehicles, with 36 member vehicles signed in. Reid said they had a large number of members and a large number of visitors in attendance.

“It was great to get the media coverage on this event from Carolina Cruise In Magazine and Go Magazine (AAA Magazine). We (Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group) have become one of the largest classic car/truck and muscle car groups in South Carolina. We look forward to the 2019 season and will be releasing our 2019 schedule soon,” he said.

Reid added that they expect more members and bigger Car Shows/Cruise Ins next year. For more information visit them on Facebook (Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group) or contact Zeb Reid, Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group President at zebulonreid@yahoo.com.

Roll Call/Group Members in Attendance

1. Zeb Reid-1969 Ford Mustang (Mach I)

2. Angela Reid-2005 Chevrolet Silverado LT

3. Roger Daley-2011 Corvette (C6)

4. Don Swygert-1994 Mustang GT Convertible

5. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am

6. Ken Wicker-1940 Ford Deluxe

7. Fred Sebesta-1946 Ford Coupe

8. Miller Jacobs-1956 Chevrolet 3600

9. Ed Keschinger-1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria

10. Ricky Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO

11. Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A

12. Donald Rutherford-1970 Chevelle

13. Gary Johnson-1955 Chevrolet Nomad

14. Dale Barber-1964 Corvette (C2)

15. Tony & Mary Lane Johnson-1957 Chevy

16. Mike & Mary Jane Lindler-1970 SS Chevy

17. Thomas Jacobs-2017 Mustang Shelby 350R

18. Thomas Jacobs-1967 Dodge Coronet

19. Barry Shealy-1969 Chevy C-10

20. Ralph McCampbell-1953 Plymouth

21. Paul Sutton-1934 Ford

22. Michael Downing-1968 Cougar

23. Tyrone Atchison-1969 Road Runner

24. Creighton Price-1970 Cuda

25. Ansel Price-1970 Cuda

26. Melvin & Donna Smith-1965 Ford Galaxie LTD

27. Noah Hydrick-1996 Ford F-150

28. Lewis Bedenbaugh-1963 Ford Galaxy 500

29. Brian Brooks-2012 Cadillac CTS-V

30. Bret Jones-2006 Chevrolet Silverado Intimidator SS

31. Wayne Bannister-1965 Rambler

32. Todd Holland-1964 Corvette (C2)

33. Brett Dudleson-1981 Corvette (C3)

34. Kenny Sameul-1968 Plymouth GTX

35. Wilbur Holmes-1974 Duster

36. Ronnie Jeter-1970 Mustang

