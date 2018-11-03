Final 2018 Cruise In held Cromley’s Ford

NEWBERRY — Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group held their final Cruise In of 2018 at Cromley’s Ford on Saturday.
“It has been a terrific season, we had a great turnout at Cromley’s Saturday. It was nice to see the sun come out after Friday’s cold rain, and enjoy classic cars and trucks, muscle cars, great people and rock and roll,” said President Zeb Reid. “Thank you to Mac Bell (Sonic Restaurant Owner) who gave free food vouchers (hamburgers, corn dogs, shakes, and freeze drinks) to members. Thank you to Karen Quinn (Little Mountain Antique Owner) for donating a beautiful gift basket to our lucky winner today. Thank you Shane Stafford (Audio Advantage) for donating stereo equipment as a prize for a group member. Thank you Sheriff Lee Foster for allowing our car group to use the Sheriff’s Department parking lot as an area to park for overflow parking. Also, thank you to Will Cromley (Cromley’s Ford) for allowing our group to use the dealership as a Cruise In/Car Show location and for giving the Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group members in attendance a free Koozie.”
During Saturday’s Cruise In there were a total of 45 vehicles, with 36 member vehicles signed in. Reid said they had a large number of members and a large number of visitors in attendance.
“It was great to get the media coverage on this event from Carolina Cruise In Magazine and Go Magazine (AAA Magazine). We (Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group) have become one of the largest classic car/truck and muscle car groups in South Carolina. We look forward to the 2019 season and will be releasing our 2019 schedule soon,” he said.
Reid added that they expect more members and bigger Car Shows/Cruise Ins next year. For more information visit them on Facebook (Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group) or contact Zeb Reid, Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group President at zebulonreid@yahoo.com.
Roll Call/Group Members in Attendance
1. Zeb Reid-1969 Ford Mustang (Mach I)
2. Angela Reid-2005 Chevrolet Silverado LT
3. Roger Daley-2011 Corvette (C6)
4. Don Swygert-1994 Mustang GT Convertible
5. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am
6. Ken Wicker-1940 Ford Deluxe
7. Fred Sebesta-1946 Ford Coupe
8. Miller Jacobs-1956 Chevrolet 3600
9. Ed Keschinger-1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria
10. Ricky Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO
11. Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A
12. Donald Rutherford-1970 Chevelle
13. Gary Johnson-1955 Chevrolet Nomad
14. Dale Barber-1964 Corvette (C2)
15. Tony & Mary Lane Johnson-1957 Chevy
16. Mike & Mary Jane Lindler-1970 SS Chevy
17. Thomas Jacobs-2017 Mustang Shelby 350R
18. Thomas Jacobs-1967 Dodge Coronet
19. Barry Shealy-1969 Chevy C-10
20. Ralph McCampbell-1953 Plymouth
21. Paul Sutton-1934 Ford
22. Michael Downing-1968 Cougar
23. Tyrone Atchison-1969 Road Runner
24. Creighton Price-1970 Cuda
25. Ansel Price-1970 Cuda
26. Melvin & Donna Smith-1965 Ford Galaxie LTD
27. Noah Hydrick-1996 Ford F-150
28. Lewis Bedenbaugh-1963 Ford Galaxy 500
29. Brian Brooks-2012 Cadillac CTS-V
30. Bret Jones-2006 Chevrolet Silverado Intimidator SS
31. Wayne Bannister-1965 Rambler
32. Todd Holland-1964 Corvette (C2)
33. Brett Dudleson-1981 Corvette (C3)
34. Kenny Sameul-1968 Plymouth GTX
35. Wilbur Holmes-1974 Duster
36. Ronnie Jeter-1970 Mustang
