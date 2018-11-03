The Miss Newberry Pageant has an extended history for five decades in Newberry County providing competitions and scholarships to qualified female contestants. However, this history must include the Newberry Jaycees, a group of young male businessmen who formed the local non-profit chapter in the middle 1950’s. Jaycee president Charlie Altman chartered the Miss Newberry Pageant to participate in the Miss South Carolina Pageant in Greenville.

Miss Newberry was established at this time for female contestants between age 17 -24 years to compete in the categories: Talent, Swimsuit, Evening gown, Interview (off and on stage). These same categories continue for the Miss Newberry 2018 applicants. The 2018 Miss Newberry competition is scheduled Sunday, November 18, at Newberry Opera House 5:00 p.m.

The Miss Newberry Pageants were productions and competitions staged in the Newberry High School auditorium produced under Jaycee direction.

The Newberry Jaycee-ettes formed an organization in 1960 supporting the Jaycee chapter and assist contestants and chaperone Miss Newberry events and Jaycee activities.

History of Miss Newberry applauds an unknown number of Miss Newberrys. I am proud to announce that Brantley Price, Miss Newberry 1969, is the only Miss Newberry candidate to compete in the national competition, Miss America Pageant, conducted annually in Atlantic City. It was my privilege to be her official chaperone.

I have completed writing printed script “History of Miss Newberry.” Now is time to introduce live Miss Newberry history: Two former Miss Newberrys are living Miss Newberry history. Pageant scholarships added their college finances.

Renee Cousins, Miss Newberry 1973, is now Professor of Mathematics, Newberry College, Mrs. Steve Stubbs.

Elizabeth “Beth” Cousins, Miss Newberry 1982, Junior Miss 1979, is now a Fashion Apparel Specialist – owner, Elizabeth’s on Main. Mrs. Leslie Hipp.

We will look forward to the 2018 Miss Newberry Pageant, Sunday, November 18, at 5:00 p.m. at Newberry Opera House and for the Miss Newberry to continue making history.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

