Board approves handbook change

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority accepted the recommended changes to their Employee Handbook after a motion from Board Member Jerry Koon and second by Board Member Lewis Lee.

The modification to the handbook ensures NCWSA does not discriminate against pregnant women. The addition states “ NCWSA does not discriminate against employees or applicants based on medical needs due to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions (including, but not limited to, lactation) and will provide reasonable accommodations related to such medical needs. Women affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions will be treated the same for all employment-related purposes, including receipt of benefits under fringe benefit programs, as other employees not so affected but similar in their ability or inability to work.”

The modification to the Employee Handbook is to be effective starting January 1, 2019.

In other business, NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson presented the Construction and Operation Report for the month.

He reported operation at the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant is normal. The Authority has also completed diagnostic testing and as a result have pulled a 50 Hp motor Finished Water Pump that has been transported to the shop for repair. A rebuild of a backwash control valve (minor leak) has also been repaired.

Water distribution saw four main line breaks for the month at Bear Creek Road, Bachman Chapel Road, Blacksgate East and Mud Creek Road. Eight new sewer services were installed.

Richardson reported the Department of Transportation shut down Macedonia Church Road near the bridge at the beginning of October. Clearing and grubbing has been completed along with NCWSA completing water and sewer relocation.

NCWSA is also addressing odor complaints from the community in regards to the Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

“We’re going to do everything we can to address our end of it, we’ve already been in touch with DHEC, we actually called them in a proactive manner last week to let them know they may be receiving a phone call so we’ve been talking with them about what to do. They’ve actually given us a few suggestions that we’ve taken,” Richardson said.

NCWSA Assistant Manager Daniel Quattlebaum presented the Financial Report.

In water revenue, the Authority came in at $262,784 against $267,141 in water expenses for a loss of $4,357. On the sewer side, revenue totaled at $83,259 against $74,119 in sewer revenue for a positive result of $9,140.

Noteworthy items for the month include: WTP Sludge Dewatering (total $62,000) : $37,000, annual Financial Audit fee (total $21,000) : $4,200 and the sale of fixed asset (crane truck) : $5,500.

Other business:

• Construction has been completed on all force mains for the Newberry Shores/Bedford Way Flow Diversion Project. The duplex pump station is 50 percent complete. NCWSA is waiting to close the USDA loan the week of December 3 with an anticipated completion date of January 2019.

• The Board recapped the SCSPD Educational Conference. Richardson highlighted a utility rate study presentation by Daryll Parker and Quattlebaum highlighted a presentation by Ray Jones and Walter Goldsmith on borrowing money in a post-tax reform world.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_web1_NCWSA_Logo_CMYK.jpg

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.