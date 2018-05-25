School Board OKs budget change

The following Newberry County students received the Bennie D. Bennett Education Scholarship, they are pictured in no particular order, Ashley Patterson (not pictured), Kaitlyn Beck, Benjamin Burleson, Justin Brannon, Gracen Hester, Christine Swift, Ramon Izquiendo and Taylor Gooding. They are pictured with Boardmember Jody Hamm and Superintendent Jim Suber. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The following Newberry County students received the Bennie D. Bennett Education Scholarship, they are pictured in no particular order, Ashley Patterson (not pictured), Kaitlyn Beck, Benjamin Burleson, Justin Brannon, Gracen Hester, Christine Swift, Ramon Izquiendo and Taylor Gooding. They are pictured with Boardmember Jody Hamm and Superintendent Jim Suber. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School Board elected to strike the line item for Administration Position Change, budgeted at $80,000, during the first reading of the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.

Boardmember Ike Bledsoe made the motion. He decided to make the motion to help lower the negative difference between revenue and expenditures, which was at $82,869. Boardwoman Lucy Meetze seconded the motion.

