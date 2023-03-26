Each night of production, The Ritz was sold out so members of the community could see “Lion King Jr.”

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was feeling the love a few nights last week as students in Newberry County schools opened the curtain on their production of “The Lion King, Jr.” at the Ritz.

Over 120 students from every school in the Newberry County School District participated in the show that ran from March 16 to March 19. “The Lion King Jr.” proved to be a considerable success, selling out every performance and receiving a positive word of mouth from audience members.

One audience member who caught the opening night sang the praises of the show and said: “Thursday’s opening night for the Newberry County schools’ “The Lion King Jr.” was just that fine, just that exciting, just what every theater dreams, what every actor dies for; an audience caught up in the action so completely that nothing on the stage goes unappreciated.”

According to Laura Clark, the district arts coordinator for the School District of Newberry County as well as one of the co-directors of the show: “This production could not have happened without the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, parents, and community members.”

“I am so honored to be working for The School District of Newberry County. Our district understands the value and impact the arts have on student success and that musical theatre is a wonderful way to build community, confidence, leadership, and problem-solving skills in students of all ages,” Clark said.

The show, directed by Clark, Hannah Collins, and Ruth McDaniels, was accompanied by a student art show in the lobby of The Ritz Theatre, put on by the visual arts teachers, featuring art honoring African culture, artists, and traditions. All the arts teachers showed up to lend a hand during the week of the performances to help with makeup, hair, costumes, and supervision.

Clark expressed her desire to start a new tradition in the district and thanked everyone involved in helping pull together the district-wide musical.

“Everyone involved — from the students, to the directors, to all of the volunteers behind the scenes — have worked extremely hard and opening night was fantastic,” said Lynn Cary, Ed.D., assistant superintendent for instruction for the district. “To my knowledge, this is the first time the School District of Newberry County has had a district-wide show of this caliber including students from every school. We are excited about taking the arts to the next level.”