NEWBERRY— Newberry Shop and Dine will kick off Friday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Newberry, this will be the first of six Newberry Shop and Dines this year.

The event, previously known as First Fridays, has a new name and a new look.

“This event is the collective efforts of the Newberry Opera House, The City of Newberry, the Newberry Downtown Development Association, and Newberry Arts for All,” said Bridget Carey, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry.

Newberry Shop and Dine will be held six times on multiple Fridays from March through October, beginning March 31.

This event will have a smaller footprint, it will only be a two-block area that will encompass Caldwell Street to Nance Street and adjacent side streets.

“The smaller footprint allows for a more intimate festive setting that will feature live music and food trucks in a family-friendly setting,” said Carey.

Live music is sponsored by the Newberry Opera House. The band for the initial event will be Blackbeard’s Truck.

Be on the lookout for the Newberry Shop and Dine flags on Main Street. The flags will be up the Wednesday before the event to let the public know the event is coming up.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).