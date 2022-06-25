NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful recently announced the winners of their 2022 scholarships.

Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District gives one $1,000 scholarship to a student from or attending a secondary school in Newberry County pursuing a degree related to agriculture, wildlife biology, forestry, ag education, environmental natural resources field or any related field and who have achieved positive academic records.

This year’s winner from Prosperity, a Mid-Carolina High School graduate is William Hamilton Folk. Folk will be attending the Tri County Technical Bridge to Clemson program where he will be enrolled in forestry and agribusiness management. His winning application included an essay on, “What is the largest issue facing landowners in 2022 and what role can local government play to address these problems.”

Keep Newberry County Beautiful gives two $500 scholarships to a graduating senior or current college students from or attending secondary school in Newberry County. Their essay question, “Would you lead with your heart, your gut, or your head?” or “Explain why you think it’s important to keep your community clean and how you plan to apply your degree to contribute to the cleanliness of your community.”

Kaitlyn Fellers, from Newberry, will be attending Newberry College this fall semester enrolled in nursing. Fellers plans on specializing in cardiology and wants to work in a small community keeping those citizens healthy.

Emma Wicker, from Little Mountain, and a Mid-Carolina School graduate, will be attending Newberry College. Her future as a community leader/business owner/teacher will instill the value of “love to learn and learn to love.”