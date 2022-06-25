NEWBERRY — Blackmon’s Jewelry Repair and Mfg. has a new generation carrying on the family name as Alec Blackmon has taken on his father’s legacy.

Blackmon, 22, said his father, William “Will” Blackmon, started the business roughly 30 years ago.

“He worked as a jeweler in town, for a little while when he was at Newberry College, and then he decided to start his own business. He worked with Dovie (Franklin), who is still with us, she worked with him while they were at the jeweler. He started his own business and asked her to come with him,” Alec Blackmon said.

He added that he remembers coming to the store after school, working on his homework upstairs and now he will be working downstairs.

“Recently, with his (Will Blackmon) passing, I decided I want the store and community to be able to trust a jeweler, we are the only jewelry store in town. We’ve helped this community for 30 years and I just want to keep that tradition and type of service going for the next 30 years,” Blackmon said.

That service will still include gold, silver, and diamond products, watches and custom jewelry. Blackmon said they also do custom design works and repairs. In the future, Blackmon said he’d like to start offering products online.

“When I came in, we wanted to do an impact on social media, the way the world is going now, everything is online, social media is the biggest tool to get your product out there. We have Facebook and Instagram and our website has links to both,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon has been working in the family business since December and said the community support has been tremendous.

“When I came, it was the heart of Christmas shopping, the support from the community during that time and still to this day is unbelievable. Seeing how customers trust in our product and are able to trust us for their work and repairs,” he said.

Franklin will also stay by his side, as she has worked there for 30 years and will continue to do so.

“She has been a part of the Blackmon tradition and will continue to be here, she does all the custom design work and repairs,” he said.

New to their team is Danielle McCarty, she will handle engraving and pearl work.

As for taking over the business, Blackmon said he believes his dad would be proud.

“He always told me to do whatever you feel that makes you happy, do what you want to do. I’m sure he’d be proud because I do want to keep the business going and the service he kept for 30 years going,” Blackmon said. “In a sense, it’s cool to see the impact he has made on the community. People come in and speak so highly of him, send their condolences. Being in his spot, I’d say I’m nowhere near where he was, I have big shoes to fill. I’m going to try!”

Blackmon’s Jewelry is located at 1214 Main Street, Newberry, you can find them online at blackmons-jewelry.com and Facebook and Instagram.

