NEWBERRY COUNTY — Two-time ACM Award-winning duo, Thompson Square will take the stage at the Newberry Opera House for an acoustic performance on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Known for their chill-inducing harmonies on hits like “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You” (both went No. 1 at country radio) and multi-platinum success, the husband and wife pair will release new single “Country In My Soul” next month.

Comprised of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, Thompson Square first found success with their self-titled, debut album release, which yielded singles like the GRAMMY-nominated, double platinum selling “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “I Got You” (top 10 in 2011). Their follow-up album Just Feels Good produced the duo’s second No. 1 – “If I Didn’t Have You” (2012) – as well as top five single “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About.” With over 2 million social media followers and several national tours under their belt, Thompson Square recently signed with Brown Sellers Brown Management, putting them back in partnership with Benny Brown (founder of Broken Bow Records, the group’s original label home).

Call the Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264 for tickets.