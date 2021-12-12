In first place was “Home for the Holidays” by Jennifer Carver. Pictured, Patrick Carver with Jennifer Carver on Face Time.

In second place was “Christmas by the Fire” by The Candy Cane Crew. Pictured, kneeling: Bridget Carey, Carly Sprott, Sarah Sprott. Top row: Cheryl Gayden, Cynthia Sprott and Michaela Gayden.

In third place was “A Medieval Merry Christmas” by Julie Martin (center), Christina Smith (right) and Cynthia Allison (not pictured) with Bridget Carey (left).

NEWBERRY — Another Christmas season means a new year of A Very Berry Christmas: Gingerbread Competition through the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The number of submissions this year may have been small, with three adult entries and one children’s entry, but the creativity wasn’t, as each shined in a unique way.

The decision by the judges was based on overall appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision and consistency of theme.

This year’s grand winner was “Home for the Holidays” by Jennifer Carver of Gilbert. While Carver could not be there in person, her husband Patrick Carver accepted on her behalf.

“She has participated in past gingerbread house competitions in Savannah, and she’s done pretty decent in them. She’s in the Air Force Reserve, she got the inspiration for Home for the Holidays for military solider coming home and surprising his wife this time of year. Wanted to incorporate that as much as possible, see the soldier coming home, wife is surprised, he has flowers behind his back. She included a lot of her skills she learned from culinary school in her creativity. I got to help out some with some of the design aspects, too,” he said.

For first place, Jennifer Carver won $500.

Second place went to “Christmas by the Fire” by The Candy Cane Crew: Cynthia, Sarah and Carly Sprott and Cheryl and Michaela Gayden of Lexington and Newberry.

For winning second place, The Candy Cane Crew won $300.

Third place went to “A Medieval Merry Christmas” by Julie Martin, Christina Smith and Cynthia Allison of Chapin.

For winning third, they received $200.

The winner of the children’s competition was “Royalty Land” by NaVaeh Bates of Newberry. For winning, she received a $100 gift card to the Newberry Arts Center.

“Thank you all for making this gingerbread competition what it is, the results were amazing,” said Bridget Carey, tourism and events manager with the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

