Officer Philip Hunter (left) was promoted to corporal, he is pictured with Chief Wesley Palmore (right).

PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department recognized several officers during the town council meeting on August 17. Chief Wesley Palmore announced the promotions of Officer Corey Jones, Stephen Selestino and Philip Hunter.

Jones was promoted from corporal to sergeant. Selestino and Hunter were both promoted to the rank of corporal. Palmore also welcomed Officer Donald Johnson and Officer Jermaurie Gause to the Prosperity Police Department as police officers.

“I’m honored to promote officers that work hard to keep the Town of Prosperity safe and welcome new officers to the department. We thank their families, our citizens, and the Prosperity Town Council for their support,” Palmore said.