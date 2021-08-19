LITTLE MOUNTAIN — On June 1, 2021, two Mid-Carolina High School seniors were virtually awarded the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship.

James Grayson Long, son of Dana and Jason Long and Jeremy Christian Hollowell, son of Beverly and John Hollowell, each received a one-time $1,000 scholarship in memory of Glenn Shealy. They will attend Clemson University in the fall.

Glenn Shealy was the Race Director for the Little Mountain Reunion Road Races in 2014. Prior to the race, he was killed in a tractor accident on May 17, 2014. In August of that same year, the Little Mountain Reunion Association dedicated the reunion in his memory and and used race proceeds to provide a scholarship for his oldest daughter, Alaina Shealy.

For the past five years, the Town of Little Mountain and Glenn Shealy’s family and friends have used the proceeds of the race to provide funding for $16,400 in scholarships in his memory. The scholarships are awarded to students who best exemplify some of Shealy’s characteristics: contribution to community and/or church, lead an active/healthy lifestyle and demonstrate a love for country/God’s creation.

From 2014-2019, the Little Mountain Reunion sponsored the Thrill of the Hill 5K and the Monadnock Challenge 10K each year during the reunion. Due to the pandemic, the reunion and it’s races have not been held.

This fall they will be bringing back a run in Shealy’s honor and to support the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Town of Little Mountain is sponsoring a market and corn hole tournament on Saturday, September 11. As part of this family event, they will be hosting the 5k Thrill of the Hill Fun Run/Walk in memory of Shealy.

“We hope that with generous support of sponsors and participants, we can continue to provide scholarships to Mid-Carolina students,” said Megan Shealy.

If you are interested in participating in the race, information can be found on the Little Mountain Reunion Facebook page. If you are interested in being a race sponsor, contact Race Director Clint Shealy at (803)960-8145. Deadline for sponsors and race t-shirts is Friday, August 20.