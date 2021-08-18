Home Sports NHS/MCHS game now Saturday Sports NHS/MCHS game now Saturday Staff Report - August 18, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry High School/Mid-Carolina High School football game that was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20 will now take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Newberry. View Comments Newberry broken clouds enter location 64.2 ° F 64.5 ° 62.2 ° 87 % 2.2mph 75 % Sun 64 ° Mon 71 ° Tue 69 ° Wed 78 ° Thu 69 °