Newberry Community Players announce 21-22 schedule

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Players (NCP) have announced their 2021-22 season at the Ritz Theatre.

The season begins with “Clue” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Performances will be September 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays are 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

October 2 will be the Columbia Marinette Theatre during Oktoberfest presenting “The World of Anansi the Spider” at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. This show will be presented with free admission.

October 29 and 30 at 9 p.m. will be “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” the movie with a shadow cast.

The annual Christmas movie will be “The Polar Express” on November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

December 3, 4 and 5 will be “WWI Radio Christmas” Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

March 4, 5, and 6 will be “Always a Bridesmaid” Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

April 8, 9, and 10 will be Jane Austin’s “Emma” Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

June 10, 11, and 12 will be “Musical Mixtape: A Musical Revue” Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

July 15, 16 and 17 will be “Poultry in Motion” Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Pricing and information on auditions, the Newberry Community Players, and the Ritz Theatre can be found on theritzonline.com.

To kick off the new season, the Newberry Community Players will have a carnival themed annual meeting on Saturday, August 14 at 5 p.m. at The Ritz.