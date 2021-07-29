NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer’s Jared Harmon (ad representative) and Andy Husk (publisher) recently won first place for Special Section or Magazine (under 12,000 Division) from the S.C. Press Association’s 2021 PALMY Ad Awards.

The 2020 section Kids Letters to Santa was given the first place win with the judge commenting, “such a cute section with great advertiser support. I bet the parents and grandparents in your community will treasure this!”

“The Observer is proud to accept this award. The Kids Letters to Santa is always a popular section for subscribers and advertisers,” said Publisher Andy Husk. “Selling newspaper ads in December is sometimes a bit of a challenge, but a sentimental section like this is always popular. I also would like to thank the City of Newberry who helped gather and transcribe letters to Santa for this section from the box in Memorial Park.”

The PALMY Ad Awards are designed to recognize South Carolina’s brightest advertising professionals and advertisers, and the impact they have made.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.