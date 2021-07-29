Dena Whitesides’ letter to the city stated that the tree was in poor, declining health and the tree’s structural integrity was compromised by the root rot pathogen conks (fruiting), caused by Inonotus dryadeus.

NEWBERRY – A tree in downtown’s Memorial Park was removed due to its declining health and structural integrity.

The City of Newberry accepted bids through July 12, with the lowest coming from Alpha Tree Service, Inc. of Little Mountain.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said that Dena Whitesides with the South Carolina Forestry Commission had reviewed the tree’s condition after a concern was raised about potential root rot in the tree located on the northwest corner of the park, closest to the corner of Nance and Boyce Streets.

Whitesides completed a tree risk assessment on the Willow Oak tree in the park, following the industry-approved method of risk assessment, as guided by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA). The assessment process involves the visual inspection of the roots, trunk and crown (branches/leaves) to determine tree health and condition based on a one-year timeline.

Overall, Whitesides’ letter to the city stated that the tree was in poor, declining health and the tree’s structural integrity was compromised by the root rot pathogen conks (fruiting), caused by inonotus dryadeus.

“Since the disease is progressive, it will ultimately lead to tree death or complete failure failing in the landscape. Because there are no mitigation options to improve the health and condition, I would recommend the removal of this tree,” the letter states.

DeWitt said while the city hates to remove contributing trees such as the beautiful oaks found in Memorial Park, its removal will ensure patrons that visit the park have a safer experience.

It will also ensure the survival of the remaining trees by stopping the spread of the root fungus with the infected tree’s removal,” he said.

DeWitt said the city will be working with Sanders Landscaping and Maintenance, LLC on finding a comparable Willow Oak tree as a replacement for the park.

“We ask for residents’ patience as it will take many years for this newly planted tree to have the majestic appearance as its brethren in the park surrounding,” he said.