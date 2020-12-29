Newberry Academy is Growing 2021 Calendar Contest

The overall winner and cover feature was taken by sixth grade student Grace Mayer, the title of the piece is “Butterflies at The Academy Garden.” Courtesy of Newberry Academy

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy recently held a photography and art competition to create the new “Newberry Academy is Growing 2021 Calendar.”

A winning piece, from kindergarten to 11th grade, was selected as well as a grand prize winner whose art is featured on the cover.

“Newberry Academy is proud to be able to offer students a unique opportunity to learn through our Outdoor Science and Agricultural Program. We created this competition to encourage student interest and appreciation for agriculture, but also to inspire the individual creativity of all of our students,” said Head of School Nicole May.

Winners were as follows: kindergarten Kathleen Mills, first grade Grade Maverick Temples, second grade Gage Shealy, third grade Hudson Long, fourth grade Sami Pitts, fifth grade Emily Kyzer, sixth grade Grace Mayer, seventh grade Olivia West, eighth grade Libby D’Ambrose, ninth grade Steffen Richardson, 10th grade Kristen Hopkins, 11th grade Cassie Waites.

